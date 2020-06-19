Overdosing Suspect Revived by Deputies After Carjacking of Retired Cop’s Wife

Share This Article:

Deputies saved a carjacker from overdosing Friday after he allegedly carjacked the wife of a retired police officer in Santee.

The woman was driving a Honda Civic when a male snatched her from the vehicle and fled, according to OnScene.TV.

Her phone remained in the car, though, and deputies tracked the Civic to a parking lot next to Sprouts Market, 4630 Palm Ave.

As La Mesa officers aided deputies in pursuit of the suspect, he started the car and drove through a brick wall, and proceeded down Palm.

The suspect then crashed again, first into a gate and then the fencing of an apartment complex. The authorities said he left the Civic at that point and fled on foot.

Deputies found the man and detained him before he became ill. Suspecting an overdose, they administered NARCAN before sending him to a local hospital.

The victim, who was shaken, but uninjured, identified the suspect as the carjacker, according to the report.

– Staff reports

