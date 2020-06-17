Share This Article:

Authorities Wednesday publicly identified the sheriff’s deputy who wounded a domestic violence suspect during a weekend shootout in Lakeside.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Deputy Andrew Sudbury, a six-year member of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, opened fire on 39-year-old Dustin Charles Banzhof during an exchange of gunfire at the suspect’s home in the 11600 block of Hi Ridge Road on Sunday night. Banzhof suffered a gunshot wound to the arm.

The events that led to the shooting began about 8:30 p.m., when Banzhof’s girlfriend made an emergency call to report that the suspect allegedly had beaten her and that she had then locked herself in a bedroom with their two children, sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

Arriving deputies saw Banzhof driving away, Seiver said. When they tried to pull him over, he refused to yield, leading to a pursuit that ended when he doubled back and returned to his home.

Banzhof then allegedly armed himself with a rifle and began shooting at deputies, prompting Sudbury to return fire.

“Despite his injuries, Banzhof remained on the property, refused to comply with deputies and continued to discharge (his) rifle,” Seiver said.

Following a SWAT standoff, Banzhof emerged from his home at about 2:30 a.m. Monday, still refusing to surrender, Seiver said. At that point, sheriff’s personnel unleashed a service dog, which subdued the suspect and allowed deputies to take him into custody.

After being treated at a hospital, Banzhof was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, assault on police with a firearm, domestic assault and resisting arrest.

— City News Service

Deputy Who Wounded Suspect During Lakeside Shootout ID’d was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: