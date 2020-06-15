Brief Gun Battle Ensues During 6-Hour Domestic Violence Standoff in Lakeside

Share This Article:

A domestic violence suspect was taken into custody early Monday morning at a Lakeside home after a roughly six-hour standoff during which he allegedly shot at deputies and at least one deputy returned fire.

Deputies responded around 8:30 p.m. Sunday to reports of a domestic dispute at a home in the 11600 block of Hi Ridge Road, west of state Route 67, San Diego County Sheriff‘s Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

A woman told dispatchers she had locked herself in a bedroom with her two children in an attempt to hide from the children’s estranged father, who was inside the home, Seiver said.

Deputies arrived at the home and saw the suspect drive away, the lieutenant said. The suspect attempted to evade patrol vehicles before driving back to the home.

The man was armed with a gun, and reportedly fired it multiples times, possibly in the direction of officers.

“The confrontation culminated in a deputy-involved shooting involving one deputy,” Seiver said, after which the suspect fled back into the residence.

It was not immediately clear how many shots were fired or how many times Banzhof was struck by the gunfire.

A SWAT team responded and attempted to call the suspect out of the home.

Around 2:30 a.m., the suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Dustin Banzhof, emerged and was taken into custody after deputies released a police dog on him, Seiver said.

Banzhof was taken to a hospital for treatment of unknown injuries, the lieutenant said, adding that no deputies were injured in the incident.

Banzhof was expected to be booked on multiple charges once medically cleared, Seiver said.

— City News Service

