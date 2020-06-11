Suspect Jailed in Lincoln Park Homicide

Share This Article:

A suspect was behind bars Thursday in connection with a 3-month-old slaying in Lincoln Park, police reported.

Michael J. Anderson, 35, was booked into the San Diego Central Jail on Wednesday for allegedly murdering 21-year-old Timothy Stewart on March 16.

Shortly after 6:30 that evening, the San Diego Police Department was notified that Stewart had been taken to Paradise Valley Hospital in National City for treatment of suspicious upper-body wounds, Lt. Andra Brown said.

Stewart was later transferred to another trauma center, where he died.

Detectives ultimately determined that Stewart had been fatally injured in the 5000 block of Logan Avenue and was the victim of homicide, Brown said.

The lieutenant declined to provide further details, including the victim’s cause of death, any suspected motive for the killing and the relationship, if any, between Anderson and Stewart.

Anderson, who was arrested in Dallas, was being held on $2 million bail.

— City News Service

