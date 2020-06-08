Share This Article:

Arraignment was postponed Monday for a man accused of killing a pedestrian by intentionally running him over with a vehicle in downtown San Diego.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Zachary Addison Porter, 32, is accused in the April 28 death of 32- year-old Met Austin Siapengo Simon, who was found gravely injured in the 1100 block of Eighth Avenue just after 5 a.m. Medics took Simon to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

SDPD Lt. Matt Dobbs said when investigators reviewed video footage of Simon being struck, “it became clear the incident was an intentional act.”

Porter was arrested last Tuesday in Tijuana and turned over to San Diego police, Dobbs said.

He was slated to be arraigned on a murder charge Monday afternoon, but his defense attorney requested more time with his client prior to entering a plea. The hearing was rescheduled for June 16.

Police have not disclosed a suspected motive, nor the relationship, if any, between Simon and Porter.

Porter is being held without bail.

— City News Service

Arraignment Delayed for Man Accused in Downtown San Diego Vehicle Homicide was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: