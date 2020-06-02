Share This Article:

A man accused of intentionally running down a pedestrian with a vehicle on a street near Balboa Park last week, killing him, was taken into custody in Tijuana Tuesday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Mexican authorities arrested 32-year-old Zachary Addison Porter this morning and turned him over to the San Diego Police Department, SDPD Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

Officers responding to a report of a possible traffic accident found Met Simon gravely injured in the 1100 block of Eighth Avenue in the downtown Core-Columbia district shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday. Medics took the 32-year- old victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“The incident was initially handled as a possible hit-and-run accident, but as the traffic investigators began reviewing video footage, it became clear the incident was an intentional act,” Dobbs alleged.

The lieutenant did not disclose a suspected motive.

Porter was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of first- degree murder. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for June 12.

— City News Service

Arrest Made in Alleged Vehicular Homicide Near Balboa Park was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: