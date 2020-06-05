Share This Article:

A man faces murder and attempted murder charges stemming from the March shooting of two El Cajon men.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Roberto Hernandez, 26, faces 59 years to life in state prison if convicted. James Bowens, 20, died in the March 20 shooting, which left another man, also 20, injured, Deputy District Attorney Clayton Carr said Friday.

Police said officers responded that evening to reports of gunshots in the area of 700 Applewood Drive.

Witnesses told them “a confrontation had taken place in the street near the intersection of Applewood Drive and Cedar Street.”

Bowens died at a hospital of at least one gunshot to his upper body. The other man received a leg wound, police said.

Neither Carr nor the police revealed a motive for the shooting, or the relationship between Hernandez and the victims.

The suspect, who entered a not guilty plea, is being held without bail and is due back in court June 29, according to county jail records.

– City News Service

Alleged Shooter, 26, Charged With Murder in El Cajon Case That Left 1 Dead, 1 Injured was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: