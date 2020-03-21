Shooting Leaves 1 Man Killed, Another Seriously Hurt in El Cajon

Share This Article:

A confrontation led to a shooting that fatally wounded one man and seriously hurt a second one in El Cajon, police reported Saturday.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. Friday in the area if the 700 block of Applewod Drive, said El Cajon Police Lt. Jeremiah Larson.

Police responded to a shots fired call, Larson said. Responding officers were told by witnesses that a confrontation in the street led to the shootings.

One of the men, 20, from El Cajon was hit in the chest and later died at a hospital, Larson said. The other man, 20, also from El Cajon was shot in the leg and transported to a hospital for treatment. The name of the deceased was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

No suspect information was available. There’s no word yet on what the confrontation involved.

Anyone with information on these shootings was asked to call the El Cajon police at 619-579-3311. Tipsters can also call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580- 8477.

— City News Service

