National Guard in La Mesa Reportedly Erroneous as City Extends Curfew to Weekend

After nearly a week of civil unrest throughout the county, La Mesa has extended its curfew orders through Monday morning. And authorities in El Cajon have ordered another night of curfew for that city.

A little before 9 p.m., an official La Mesa advisory added that San Diego County has requested the National Guard assist with security in the region.

“A portion will be responding to La Mesa this evening,” said the city message.

A voice-mail message left with the La Mesa Police Department spokesman was not immediately returned, and a dispatcher told Times of San Diego: “I am not at liberty” to talk about it. KPBS quoted an officer working dispatch as saying: “The National Guard is to supplement our officers at the station, so our officers can go out and patrol. We’re on high alert this evening, not currently responding to any protests.”

But minutes later, about 10 p.m., tweets called those earlier reports erroneous.

“California National Guard public affairs officer says they have NOT received a request from San Diego County, are not sending troops here. He was unsure where La Mesa got that info, but said it is untrue,” tweeted Alex Riggins of The San Diego Union-Tribune.

The daily curfew in La Mesa will begin at 7 p.m. each night and go through 5:30 a.m. the next morning, City Manager Greg Humora said. The curfew applies to everyone in the city, residents and visitors alike. People have been instructed to shelter in place for their safety.

The Wednesday evening announcement on the City of El Cajon website said, “In light of the continued civil unrest in parts of San Diego County and as a proactive measure to protect the El Cajon community from civil unrest and looting, a citywide curfew has been established between the hours of 7:00 p.m. on June 3, 2020 through 5:30 a.m. on June 4, 2020.

Exemptions from the order include public safety personnel, members of the news media, as well as individuals traveling directly to and from work, seeking emergency care, fleeing dangerous circumstances, or experiencing homelessness.”

Updated at 9:10 p.m. June 3, 2020

