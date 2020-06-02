Hay Bales Litter I-15 North After Truck Flips in Mission Valley

An tractor-trailer carrying hay overturned Tuesday morning, blocking five lanes on northbound Interstate 15 at Interstate 8 in Mission Valley.
The accident occured at 10:45 a.m. when the tractor-trailer apparently hit a bump, the load shifted, and the driver lost control, causing the truck to flip on its side.
The driver suffered an arm injury but was not transported to a hospital.
Bales of hay littered the freeway, and officials said cleanup would take several hours.
Only one lane is open, and Caltrans issued a SigAlert for the area.
— From Staff and Wire Reports
