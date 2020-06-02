Share This Article:

A man and woman were in custody Tuesday morning suspected of pointing a gun at protesters in Santee.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The protesters were at the intersection of Cuyamaca Street and Mission Gorge Road Monday and told authorities a woman in a black Dodge Ram truck going westbound on Mission Gorge pointed a black gun at them, according to Sgt. Ashley Lewis of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. An approximate time for the incident was not immediately available.

A deputy stopped the truck and detained three people inside, including a young child. A curbside line-up was conducted and the woman was positively identified as the suspect, Lewis said.

A search of the vehicle turned up a semi-automatic handgun with two loaded magazines. The gun was registered to the man driving the truck. Both adults were arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and exhibiting a firearm, Lewis said.

The status of the child was not disclosed.

The names of the suspects were not immediately available.

— City News Service

Couple in Pickup Truck Arrested After Pointing Gun at Protesters in Santee was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: