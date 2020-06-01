Third Night of Demonstrations Across San Diego County Ends Largely Peacefully

Share This Article:

A third night of demonstrations across San Diego County following the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis ended largely peacefully, though San Diego Police had to disperse a late-night group downtown.

A peaceful protest, made up primarily of marching students, was held in Balboa Park Monday afternoon and was followed by demonstrations outside the San Diego and Escondido police headquarters as well as in the Hillcrest neighborhood.

The protesters began marching in the early afternoon and reached the San Diego Zoo around 2 p.m., according to officials. The marchers decried police violence against African Americans and encouraged the nearly 150 people to remain peaceful.

Participants chanted “no justice, no peace, no racist police,” as well as the name of George Floyd, who died last Monday in Minneapolis after being taken into police custody, triggering protests and civil unrest in cities nationwide.

Officials shut down a number of on- and off-ramps to Interstate 5 due to the march and reported no arrests.

In the late afternoon, protesters began to collect outside the San Diego and Escondido police headquarters.

The San Diego gathering began around 6 p.m. in the 1400 block of Broadway. Police shut down the east-west street to vehicle traffic between 13th and 15th street.

Nearly 100 people collected near the headquarters and faced four lines of police officers around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Broadway and 13th Street. Protesters chanted “George Floyd.”

Police presence increased in the area around 9:30 p.m. and a number of people were arrested 30 minutes later. Protesters continued to gather after the arrests, then scattered after a firework set off near the protest around 10:10 p.m.

Police declared an unlawful assembly in the area of 1400 Broadway, near 14th Street, about 10:30 p.m., asking people to clear the area and move away or face being cited or arrested or “risk exposure to chemical agents and less-lethal force applications,” the San Diego Police Department tweeted.

In Escondido, roughly two dozen protesters gathered across the street from the Escondido Police Department headquarters on Centre City Parkway in the late afternoon, EPD Lt. Mark Petersen said. The demonstrators were peaceful as they held signs, chanted slogans and called out to passers-by, Petersen reported.

The fourth protest on Monday began in the evening within the Hillcrest neighborhood.

Close to 200 other protesters gathered and knelt at The Pride Flag near the intersection of Normal Street and University Avenue at 9:30 p.m. Protesters then marched down Park Avenue around 10 p.m.

Officers facilitated the peaceful demonstration, although one person was arrested for vandalism around 9:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

The Monday gatherings followed a weekend of protests that started peaceful, but ended with clashes between protesters and police, vandalism and looting.

Updated at 3:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 2, 2020

— City News Service

