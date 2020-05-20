Elderly Man in Wheelchair Struck, Killed on Street in El Cajon

Share This Article:

A man in a wheelchair illegally crossing a street in El Cajon was struck by a vehicle and killed, authorities reported Wednesday.

Police and paramedics responded to a call of a pedestrian down in the area of Broadway and First Street about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to Lt. Jason Taub of the El Cajon Police Department.

The man was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to a hospital, where he later died, Taub said.

A preliminary investigation determined a white Toyota Camry traveling eastbound on Broadway at First Street struck the wheelchair-bound man, described as being of retirement age, as he was crossing Broadway against a red light, Taub said.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, Taub said.

Alcohol or drugs were not suspected to be factors in the crash.

“We would… like to remind those who walk at night to obey all traffic control devices, only cross the street at designated, controlled intersections, and wear bright or light colored clothing for visibility,” Taub said.

“For those driving vehicles during hours of darkness, please pay extra attention to the roadway and be aware of pedestrians that may be crossing.”

The name of the victim was not disclosed.

— City News Service

