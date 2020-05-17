Driver Seriously Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 15 in Fallbrook

Share This Article:

A man was seriously injured early Sunday morning when his car apparently spun out and hit the center divider on Interstate 15 in Fallbrook.

The crash occurred at 1:45 a.m. near the junction with Old Highway 395. The California Highway Patrol reported that debris was spread across all southbound lanes of the freeway.

The victim, who was ejected from the vehicle, was transported to Palomar Medical Center in critical condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

