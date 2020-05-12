Tips Sought in Serious-Injury Kensington Hit-and-Run

Share This Article:

Authorities reached out to the public Tuesday for help in identifying a motorist who fled from the scene of a traffic accident that gravely injured a 56-year-old pedestrian at a Kensington-area intersection.

The victim was crossing El Cajon Boulevard when a white late-model Ford Explorer rolled through a red light at Copeland Avenue and struck him about 7 p.m. last Tuesday, according to San Diego police.

Following the impact, the driver did not stop and continued on to the west out of the area, Sgt. Victoria Houseman said.

Medics took the pedestrian to a hospital for treatment of life- threatening trauma, including a brain bleed, a collapsed lung and broken ribs.

A surveillance camera at a business near the site of the accident captured images of the Explorer, which lost its passenger-side mirror in the crash, Houseman said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

— City News Service

