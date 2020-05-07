Share This Article:

A 20-year-old man was killed Thursday morning when his car veered off Interstate 805 and crashed into a pole in the Kearny Mesa area, authorities said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The crash happened shortly before 6:10 a.m. on northbound I-805 south of Balboa Avenue, said California Highway Patrol Officer Salvador Castro.

Investigators determined a 20-year-old man was driving a red Acura Integra at high speed on the northbound freeway when the car veered off the right side of the freeway, overturned and crashed into a pole, Castro said.

It was unclear whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

The driver and sole occupant was pronounced dead at the scene, the officer said. His name was withheld pending family notification.

Authorities shut down the northbound I-805 connector to northbound state Route 163 and the right two lanes of northbound I-805 near Balboa Avenue for the crash clean-up.

Updated at 10:45 a.m. May 7, 2020

— City News Service

Speeding Driver Killed in Solo Crash off Interstate 805 in Kearny Mesa was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: