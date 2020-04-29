Share This Article:

A pedestrian trying to cross the southbound lanes of Interstate 805 in the Legacy Park area was hit by a car and killed Wednesday afternoon.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The accident was reported about 2 p.m. Wednesday on I-805 just north of the S. 43rd Street exit, shutting down the two leftmost lanes and the HOV lane for about three hours, according to Caltrans.

A witness told OnSceneTV that the man, who appeared to be homeless, unexpectedly ran across the freeway and was struck by a Dodge Challenger. She said the victim suffered major injures, and that his leg may have been severed.

According to an NBC7.com report, the man died from injuries.

— Staff report

Man Killed Trying to Run Across Interstate 805 in Legacy Park Area was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: