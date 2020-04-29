Man Killed Trying to Run Across Interstate 805 in Legacy Park Area

A pedestrian trying to cross the southbound lanes of Interstate 805 in the Legacy Park area was hit by a car and killed Wednesday afternoon.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
The accident was reported about 2 p.m. Wednesday on I-805 just north of the S. 43rd Street exit, shutting down the two leftmost lanes and the HOV lane for about three hours, according to Caltrans.
A witness told OnSceneTV that the man, who appeared to be homeless, unexpectedly ran across the freeway and was struck by a Dodge Challenger. She said the victim suffered major injures, and that his leg may have been severed.
According to an NBC7.com report, the man died from injuries.
— Staff report
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: