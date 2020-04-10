Woman Seriously Injured in Read-End Crash with SUV in Bay Park

Share This Article:

A 59-year-old woman suffered severe injuries when she crashed into the back of an SUV at a Bay Park intersection, police reported Friday.

The two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 4:10 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Clairemont Drive and Rappahannock Avenue, San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims said.

The 59-year-old woman was driving a 2011 Toyota Corolla northbound on Clairemont Drive when she veered to the left and rear-ended a 2007 Jeep Wrangler that was in the left turn lane on Clairemont Drive, Heims said. The impact caused the Jeep to flip onto its side.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, while the 53-year-old man driving the Jeep was evaluated at the scene for a complaint of pain, the officer said, adding that intoxication was not a factor in the crash.

— City News Service

