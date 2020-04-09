59-Year-Old Pedestrian Struck, Severely Injured at Intersection in Vista

A 59-year-old man suffered severe injuries when he was struck by a vehicle at a Vista intersection, authorities reported Thursday.
The crash was reported around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Civic Center Drive and South Santa Fe Avenue, San Diego County Sheriff‘s Sgt. Hernan Gonzalez said.
A 59-year-old man was walking westbound across Civic Center Drive when he was struck by a vehicle heading southbound on Civic Center Drive, Gonzalez said.
The pedestrian was taken to Palomar Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries, the sergeant said.
The driver was uninjured and remained at the scene to cooperate with authorities, Gonzalez said, adding that intoxication was not a factor in the crash.
— City News Service
