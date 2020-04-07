Victim, Suspect in Fatal San Ysidro Shooting ID’d

Share This Article:

Authorities Tuesday released the name of a San Ysidro man who was fatally shot last weekend at his home and publicly identified the alleged killer, a 19-year-old neighbor who apparently was a stranger to the victim.

Officers responding to a report of a person threatening to do harm to himself at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Servando Avenue found Trevon Ryan, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound in a courtyard area and a young man on an upstairs balcony “acting erratically,” San Diego police Sgt. Michelle Velovich said.

The patrol personnel drove the gravely wounded victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Other officers, meanwhile, tried to contact the second man, later identified as Daniel Juarez, a recent transplant from Georgia who matched the description of the possibly suicidal person and was suspected of shooting Ryan, Velovich said.

When Juarez ignored orders to surrender, continuing to behave strangely and walking in and out of an apartment, police called in a SWAT team, according to the sergeant.

The special weapons and tactics personnel took up positions around the complex and called out to the suspect to give himself up, at which point he exited the rental residence and was taken into custody without further incident.

Investigators have identified no motive for the slaying, according to Velovich.

“At this time, it does not appear the suspect and victim knew each other,” she said. “It did not appear there was any interaction between the victim and the suspect prior to the shooting. The victim was not involved in the incident that prompted (the initial) radio call to the police.”

Juarez, who had been staying with relatives at the apartment complex since moving to California a short time ago, was booked into the San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder and three counts of firing a gun into an inhabited residence. He’s being held without bail pending arraignment, tentatively scheduled for May 1.

Updated at 1 p.m. April 7, 2020

–City News Service

