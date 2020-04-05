Gunshot Victim Dies, SWAT Team Arrests Suspect in San Ysidro Standoff

A SWAT team responded and arrested a suspect Saturday after a fatally wounded gunshot victim was found in a San Ysidro apartment complex.
San Diego Police received a call around 4 p,m. from a man claiming he wanted to kill himself. When they arrived at the complex, they found a man outside with a serious gunshot wound.
A another man was seen to be acting strangely, walking around nude on an upstairs balcony.
Other residents were evacuated, and the suspect on the balcony was later taken into custody.
The gunshot victim died later at UC San Diego Medical Center.
— From Staff and Wire Reports
