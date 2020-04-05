Share This Article:

Authorities are investigating after gunfire was reported Sunday afternoon in southwestern Chula Vista.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Residents in the area around E Street and Broadway called the Chula Vista Police Department about 2:20 p.m. Sunday, according to a report by OnSceneTV, saying they heard shots being fired.

Officers who arrived on the scene did not find a shooter, but did discover shell casings near the E Street onramp to north Interstate 5. Authorities inspected a stretch of nearby trolley tracks searching for additional evidence and contacted the Metropolitan Transit District in an effort to determine if a trolley had been targeted, according to OnSceneTV.

No injuries or damage was reported. The California Highway Patrol will continue the investigation, OnSceneTV said.

— Staff report

Gunfire Reported in Chula Vista, But No Shooter Found was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: