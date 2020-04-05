Gunfire Reported in Chula Vista, But No Shooter Found

Police respond in Chula Vista
Chula Vista police responded to calls of shots being fired April 5. Photo via OnSceneTV.

Authorities are investigating after gunfire was reported Sunday afternoon in southwestern Chula Vista.

Residents in the area around E Street and Broadway called the Chula Vista Police Department about 2:20 p.m. Sunday, according to a report by OnSceneTV, saying they heard shots being fired.

Officers who arrived on the scene did not find a shooter, but did discover shell casings near the E Street onramp to north Interstate 5. Authorities inspected a stretch of nearby trolley tracks searching for additional evidence and contacted the Metropolitan Transit District in an effort to determine if a trolley had been targeted, according to OnSceneTV.

No injuries or damage was reported. The California Highway Patrol will continue the investigation, OnSceneTV said.

— Staff report

