Missing Chula Vista Man Found Safe in San Diego, Reunited With Family

An 84-year-old man who went missing after he left his Chula Vista home to take a walk was found in San Diego and reunited with his family, police said Wednesday.

Wolfgang “Fred” VonHorn had last been seen around 7:30 a.m. Sunday walking near his home in the eastern portion of Chula Vista, according to Chula Vista police.

The department tweeted Monday afternoon that he was spotted in the Los Angeles area.

VonHorn was located unharmed in San Diego on Tuesday and has since been reunited with his family, police said. Authorities did not disclose how he was found or how he got to the Los Angeles area and back.

“The Chula Vista Police Department is very appreciative of the public’s assistance in attempting to locate Mr. VonHorn,” Chula Vista police Lt. Dan Peak said.

–City News Service

