Teenage Suspect Arrested in Fatal San Ysidro Motel Shooting

A 19-year-old man was behind bars Friday on suspicion of fatally shooting an acquaintance at a San Ysidro motel.

Customs officers who recognized Jonathan Orduno of Chula Vista from a be-on-the-lookout bulletin took him into custody at the San Ysidro Point of Entry on Thursday night in connection with the death last week of 22-year-old Adrian Torres-Garcia, according to San Diego police.

A housekeeper found Torres-Garcia dead in a rented room at a motel in the 100 block of Calle Primera shortly before noon March 18, homicide Lt. Matt Dobbs said. The victim, a South Bay native with no known permanent address, died of at least one gunshot to his upper body.

Dobbs declined to disclose a suspected motive for the shooting or release details on what led investigators to identify Orduno as the alleged killer. The lieutenant also would not say if the suspect was trying to leave the country or was re-entering the United States at the time of his arrest.

Police have not recovered the gun that killed Torres-Garcia, Dobbs said.

Orduno was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of first- degree murder. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, tentatively scheduled for April 6.

–City News Service

