Pedestrian Struck, Seriously Injured By SUV In Santee

A 34-year-old man suffered serious injuries Monday morning when he was struck by an SUV on a Santee street, authorities said.

The driver of the involved vehicle called dispatchers about 4:40 a.m. to report the crash on Mast Boulevard west of Park Center Drive, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. William Amavisca said.

Details leading up to the crash were scarce, but a man driving a Toyota SUV westbound on Mast Boulevard struck the 34-year-old man, Amavisca said.

The driver remained at the scene and told investigators he didn’t see the pedestrian because it was dark outside, the lieutenant said.

The victim was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. An update on his status was not immediately available.

Intoxication was not a factor in the crash, Amavisca said.

–City News Service

