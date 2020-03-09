Hillcrest House Fire Displaces 1 Resident

It took firefighters about 10 minutes Monday to put out a fire that damaged a home in a neighborhood just north of Balboa Park.
The non-injury blaze in the 1400 block of Brookes Avenue in Hillcrest erupted shortly before 10 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
The American Red Cross was called in to help one resident arrange for emergency lodging, SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
–City News Service
