Sheriff Reports 40-Year-Old Man Shot in Leg in Spring Valley

Sheriff's Cruisers
Two San Diego Sheriff’s cruisers. File photo courtesy of the department

A 40-year-old man was shot in the leg in the La Presa area of Spring Valley, a sheriff’s lieutenant said Thursday.

It happened around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday on Elkelton Boulevard near Delrose Avenue, San Diego County Sheriff‘s Lt. Tom Seiver said.

The victim, a 40-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to one of his legs and was taken to a hospital for treatment of the non-life-threatening injury, Siever said.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation.

No suspect description was immediately available.

— City News Service

