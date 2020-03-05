A 40-year-old man was shot in the leg in the La Presa area of Spring Valley, a sheriff’s lieutenant said Thursday.
It happened around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday on Elkelton Boulevard near Delrose Avenue, San Diego County Sheriff‘s Lt. Tom Seiver said.
The victim, a 40-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to one of his legs and was taken to a hospital for treatment of the non-life-threatening injury, Siever said.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation.
No suspect description was immediately available.
— City News Service
Sheriff Reports 40-Year-Old Man Shot in Leg in Spring Valley
