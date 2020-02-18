Driver Killed When SUV Veers Off Interstate 5 and Crashes onto Balboa Avenue

Share This Article:

A motorist was killed Tuesday afternoon when an SUV crashed off an Interstate 5 bridge in Bay Park and landed on Balboa Avenue below.

The northbound Toyota RAV4 veered out of control for unknown reasons and went over a guardrail on the eastern side of the freeway about 1:45 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle plunged onto the roadway, coming to rest on its roof, the CHP reported. The driver, whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene.

Police shut down a stretch of the street to allow for investigation and cleanup. The closure remained in effect in the late afternoon.

Updated at 6:35 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020

— From Staff and Wire Reports

