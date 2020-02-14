9 Residents Displaced After Fire Rips Through Garage of Ridgeview-Webster Home

Share This Article:

Nine residents were displaced Friday after a garage fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage to a home in the Ridgeview-Webster area, authorities said.

The blaze was reported shortly after 12:15 a.m. at a single-story house in the 1400 block of 50th Street, just south of Federal Boulevard, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters responded to the scene and found the garage of the home fully engulfed in flames, SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said. The fire also extended into the attic of the home before crews were able to subdue the flames, she said.

Three adults were evaluated at the scene for smoke inhalation, but declined transport to a hospital, she said.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to help the displaced residents — nine adults — arrange for temporary lodging.

The fire caused an estimated $200,000 in damage to the structure and $50,000 in damage to its contents, Munoz said.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

–City News Service

