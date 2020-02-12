El Cajon Police Shooting Leaves Auto-Theft Suspect Hospitalized

Exterior of El Cajon Police Department headquarters. Courtesy of the department

An auto theft suspect was wounded Wednesday when police opened fire on him during a confrontation on an El Cajon street, authorities reported.

The officer-involved shooting in the 500 block of South Johnson Avenue took place shortly before 9 a.m., according to police and Heartland Fire & Rescue.

Medics took the suspect to a hospital, where he was admitted in stable condition, police said. His name and further details on the circumstances that led to the shooting were not immediately available.

Authorities asked the public to avoid the area until further notice to allow investigator to gather evidence.

–City News Service

