Woman Killed in Southcrest Shooting Was 19-Year-Old Leah Michelle Posey

Authorities Monday identified a 19-year-old woman who was killed in a shooting at Southcrest Community Park that also left a 16-year-old boy wounded.

Dispatchers received a 911 call around 12:05 a.m. Saturday from a person who reported a shooting at the park on Newton Avenue between 40th and 43rd streets, according to San Diego police.

Officers arrived and found 19-year-old Leah Michelle Posey and the 16- year-old boy suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, where Posey was pronounced dead and the boy underwent surgery and is expected to survive, Dobbs said.

“Although it is very early in the investigation and little is known about the events leading up to the incident, this does not appear to be a random act of violence,” the lieutenant said.

No detailed suspect descriptions have been disclosed.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting and interviewing potential witnesses.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

— City News Service

