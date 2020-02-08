Woman Killed, Man Wounded in Southcrest Shooting

Share This Article:

A woman died and a man was wounded Saturday in a shooting at Southcrest Community Park, police said.

At 12:04 a.m., San Diego police received a 911 call about a shooting and when officers arrived at the park they found a man and a woman who had been shot, according to Lt. Matt Dobbs of the San Diego Police Department.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department took the two victims to a hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead, Dobbs said. The man underwent surgery and is expected to survive.

The victims have not been identified but the woman was said to be in her 20s and the man was in his late teens to early 20s, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting, processing the scene for evidence and interviewing potential witnesses.

“Although it is very early in the investigation and little is known about the events leading up to the incident, this does not appear to be a random act of violence,” Dobbs said. “The only suspect description at this time is two Hispanic males in their 20s, wearing dark clothing.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

–City News Service

