Sheriff’s Deputy Injured in Solana Beach House Fire

A fire at a home in Solana Beach Tuesday evening sent a deputy to a hospital with smoke inhalation injuries.

The Solana Beach Fire Department and San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene in the 300 block of Santa Helena near Interstate 5 about 7:45 p.m., according to a sheriff’s lieutenant.

The deputy was responding to the fire when she suffered smoke inhalation. Her injuries are not life threatening, the lieutenant said.

Smoke from the fire, which began in a garage, caused a traffic backup on Interstate 5.

No other injuries were reported and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

