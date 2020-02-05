Sheriff’s Deputy Injured in Solana Beach House Fire

A fire at a home in Solana Beach Tuesday evening sent a deputy to a hospital with smoke inhalation injuries.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
The Solana Beach Fire Department and San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene in the 300 block of Santa Helena near Interstate 5 about 7:45 p.m., according to a sheriff’s lieutenant.
The deputy was responding to the fire when she suffered smoke inhalation. Her injuries are not life threatening, the lieutenant said.
Smoke from the fire, which began in a garage, caused a traffic backup on Interstate 5.
No other injuries were reported and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.
— From Staff and Wire Reports
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: