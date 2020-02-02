Man Seriously Injured When Distracted Driver Causes Multi Vehicle Crash Off 805

Share This Article:

A distracted driver caused a pileup that left a man with major injuries Sunday afternoon in Legacy Walk.

The three-car crash happened about 2:20 p.m. Sunday when a driver who had taken her eyes off the road looked up to see she was about to run into cars stopped at the traffic light on S. 43rd Street at the transition to Interstate 805, according to a report by OnSceneTV.

The motorist, who was driving a Toyota Camry, swerved in an effort to avoid the collision and crashed into a pickup truck, which hit a third vehicle.

The man driving the truck suffered major injuries and was taken to UCSD hospital. The woman driving the Camry declined being transported to a hospital, and three other people involved in the accident were not injured.

No other details were available.

— Staff report

