Share This Article:

Sheriff’s deputies will be looking for impaired drivers throughout the county on Super Bowl Sunday, authorities said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The increased patrols in the search for drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs will take place beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday and last through 5 a.m. Monday, according to Lt. Anthony O’Boyle of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

“Impaired driving can have tragic consequences, Sheriff Bill Gore said. “If you are caught driving under the influence, you will go to jail.”

Last year during the Super Bowl Sunday enforcement period, 27 people were arrested by the sheriff’s department and other law enforcement agencies in San Diego County for impaired driving, the lieutenant said. For all of 2019, 1,302 people were arrested by sheriff’s deputies in San Diego County for driving under the influence.

Funding for the Super Bowl DUI enforcement program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

–City News Service

Deputies to Conduct Increased Patrols on Super Bowl Sunday was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: