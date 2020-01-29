Share This Article:

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Photo credit: Alexander NguyenU.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a man near Oceanside after finding more than $300,000 in cash hidden within his vehicle, the agency reported Wednesday.

Agents stopped the 41-year-old U.S. citizen around 2:30 p.m. Monday on southbound Interstate 5 near Oceanside, according to the Border Patrol.

A K-9 unit searched the man’s 2009 Toyota Corolla and found 24 packages of cash hidden within the vehicle’s door panels, containing $300,329 in U.S. currency.

The man, whose name was not released, was arrested and placed in the custody of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The Border Patrol seized the vehicle and cash.

–City News Service

Man Arrested Near Oceanside with $300K Hidden in Vehicle was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: