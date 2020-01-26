Share This Article:

A woman received moderate injuries Sunday when the vehicle she was driving overturned in a traffic collision on Highway 76, Cal Fire said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The accident happened around 8:20 a.m. when two vehicles collided on state Route 76 east of Valley Center Road and the driver of one of the vehicles became trapped, according to a report from Cal Fire.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO and cooperators are at scene of a traffic collision on Hwy 76 near Valley Center Rd in Pauma Valley. One person requires extrication and Hwy 76 is closed in the area.#76IC pic.twitter.com/PMa5eghW1q — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) January 26, 2020

The victim was extricated from the overturned vehicle and was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Caltrans San Diego reported that one-way traffic control was in effect until 9:47 a.m., when all lanes were reopened to traffic.

There was no immediate information on the second vehicle involved in the collision.

— City News Service

Woman Injured in Pauma Valley Traffic Collision was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: