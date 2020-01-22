Report Shows 22 Pedestrians, 5 Bicyclists Died in San Diego in 2019

Share This Article:

Circulate San Diego released a report Wednesday showing 22 pedestrians and 5 bicyclists died on city streets in 2019.

There were 12 fewer pedestrian deaths in San Diego than in 2018, but the grim toll of five bicyclists killed in 2019 compares with no bicycle deaths in each of the previous two years.

“No one should have to risk losing their life while walking, bicycling, or driving,” said Maya Rosas, policy director for the nonprofit mobility organization. “To save lives and prevent collisions, the city of San Diego must continue to prioritize funding for Vision Zero in this year’s budget.”

Vision Zero is the goal to end traffic deaths and serious injuries in San Diego by 2025 through safe street design, enforcement and education. San Diego, Imperial Beach and La Mesa have all adopted this goal.

The collision data in the report was compiled by Circulate San Diego from data released monthly to the city.

Circulate recently submitted recommendations for how San Diego can invest in safe streets through the upcoming 2021 budget process, including improving 20 intersections, installing 20 miles of protected bicycle lanes, and increasing education and encouragement funding.

