Police Arrest Suspect in Fatal Hit-and-Run in Sherman Heights

A man who allegedly drove off after fatally injuring a pedestrian in Sherman Heights — stopping at a nearby fast-food restaurant before continuing to flee — was behind bars Wednesday.

San Diego Police Sgt. Matt Botkin confirmed the arrest late Wednesday morning, but said he could not immediately release the suspect’s identity and did not know when the man was taken into custody.

The suspect allegedly fled after his SUV hit Jason Gordon, 41, in the 1800 block of Market Street and dragged him about 100 feet down the roadway shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday. Gordon died at the scene.

A short time later, the driver stopped and bought food at Humberto’s Taco Shop in the 1000 block of 25th Street, about a half-mile from the site of the traffic fatality, police said. While leaving the eatery, he backed his SUV into a sedan and was confronted by witnesses before speeding off again.

Gordon, an operations manager for Tiffany’s, was heading home from a friend’s party when he was struck and killed, according to San Diego News 8.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help Gordon’s family.

— City News Service

