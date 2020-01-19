Police Seek to ID Driver of SUV Involved in Fatal Sherman Heights Hit and Run

Posted by on in | 11 Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
Suspect vehicle
Authorities released a photo of an SUV described as a GMC Envoy that is suspected in a hit and run that killed a man Jan. 19 in Sherman Heights. Photo courtesy SDPD.

San Diego police are asking the public for help in identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run in Sherman Heights in the early morning hours of Sunday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

Details are scant. The vehicle was driving through the Gaslamp area prior to the incident. Witnesses described the vehicle as a silver GMC Envoy and the driver as male, Det. Kaz Lewak said Sunday evening. They also said
the left headlight was damaged and no longer working after the crash.
The San Diego Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Division released a photo of the SUV involved in the hit and run. It appears to have been taken from overhead, and the license plates are not visible.

Authorities said the vehicle was going eastbound in the 1800 block of Market Street, where a pedestrian was standing in the street or crossing Market Street at 1:55 a.m. It struck the pedestrian and dragged him for approximately 100 feet.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with any information regarding the death was asked to call Det. Lewak at 858-573-5054, or the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000, or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

— Staff report

Police Seek to ID Driver of SUV Involved in Fatal Sherman Heights Hit and Run was last modified: January 19th, 2020 by Christine Huard

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss