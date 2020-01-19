Woman’s Death at San Carlos Home Suspected to be Fentanyl Overdose

Share This Article:

Authorities responding to a call for help Sunday afternoon found a young woman dead from what is suspected to be a fentanyl-related overdose.

A 911 call was placed Sunday just before 1 p.m. regarding an 18-year-old woman down and unresponsive at a home on the corner of Badger Lake Avenue and Lake Aldon Drive in San Carlos, according to OnSceneTV. When first responders arrive, it was determined the woman was dead.

A crisis counselor with the San Diego Police Department was called to the scene to assist distraught family members at the residence.

Agents with the Narcotics Task Force are investigating the death, which may have been caused by the deadly drug fentanyl, according to OnSceneTV.

The highly potent synthetic opioid killed at least 92 people in San Diego County last year, according to information from the San Diego division of the Drug Enforcement Agency. It takes only a minute amount — a lethal dose of is estimated to be about two milligrams.

If you or someone you know needs help to stop you using drugs, call 211 to talk to someone or the crisis hotline at 888) 724-7240.

— Staff report

