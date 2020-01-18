Fire Burns Palm Grove at Popular Borrego Springs Hiking Area

Share This Article:

A fire that burned a grove of palm trees Saturday at Borrego Palm Canyon Trailhead has been contained, officials said.

The half-acre fire was reported at about 1 p.m. with a slow rate of spread, Cal Fire said on Twitter.

Several hand crews were continuing to fight the brush fire at about 3:30 p.m. and a sheriff’s helicopter was dumping more water loads from a golf course, according to the Anza-Borrego Desert Research Center.

“Some of the fire went up a north slope, but looks to be fairly contained,” the center said. “Trees should regenerate within weeks if not cut down.”

The Borrego Springs Fire Department was helping fight the fire.

Borrego Palm Canyon Trailhead is a popular hiking area near the Salton Sea and Anza-Borrego Desert State Park.

Updated at 4:45 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020

–City News Service

