Power Outage Hits Mission Valley, Clairemont, Other Areas

A power outage Saturday affected several areas, including Mission Valley and Clairemont, San Diego Gas & Electric reported.

Other communities affected included Linda Vista, Kearny Mesa and Tierrasanta.

About 740 customers were not receiving electricity, the company said.

The power outage began at about 1 p.m. and was estimated to be restored by 3 p.m. Saturday.

The cause of the outage is being investigated.

–City News Service

