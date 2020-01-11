Power Outage Hits Mission Valley, Clairemont, Other Areas

A power outage Saturday affected several areas, including Mission Valley and Clairemont, San Diego Gas & Electric reported.
Other communities affected included Linda Vista, Kearny Mesa and Tierrasanta.
About 740 customers were not receiving electricity, the company said.
The power outage began at about 1 p.m. and was estimated to be restored by 3 p.m. Saturday.
The cause of the outage is being investigated.
–City News Service
