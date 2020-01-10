Founder of Ramona’s Wildlife Research Institute ID’d As Man Killed In Cliff Fall

Share This Article:

Authorities Friday publicly identified a wildlife biologist who fell to his death from a cliff in Bandy Canyon.

John Bittner, 75, of Julian fell as he rappelled down the rock face off the 16100 block of Highland Valley Road at about 3 p.m. Thursday.

He plunged part of the way off a precipice of several hundred feet. suspended by his climbing ropes and harness, according to the county Medical Examiner’s Office.

Emergency crews used a sheriff’s helicopter to lower a rescuer to him, said Cal Fire Capt. Thomas Shoots.

While the aircraft hovered over the cliff, the personnel hoisted the unconscious man aboard, then flew him to a ground ambulance at a nearby vineyard. Medics could not revive him.

Medical examiners did not reveal the cause of his death.

Bittner founded the Ramona-based Wildlife Research Institute. At the time of the accident, he was climbing the bluff, along with a colleague, to change batteries in cameras, authorities said.

The avid wildlife photographer spent more than 30 years studying the golden eagle population in San Diego County. He also had extensive experience monitoring hawks, eagles and owls, according to the nonprofit institute.

– City News Service

