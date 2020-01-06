Police Identify Man Killed in Mt. Hope Shooting As Darryl Toliver

Share This Article:

The identity of a man shot to death Dec. 29 in Mt. Hope was released Monday by the San Diego Police Department.

Authorities say Darryl Toliver, 54, of San Diego, was found suffering from at least one gunshot at about 2:45 p.m. Dec. 29 in the alley of 800 Raven Street.

Several people had called 911 saying there was a man down. When officers arrived, they started life-saving measures, but Toliver did not survive his injuries. He was pronounced dead about 35 minutes later at a hospital.

There is not a lot known about the circumstances leading to the man’s death, and are looking for witnesses or anyone else with information that could help them figure out what happened.

Investigators say a man and two vehicles were seen leaving the area immediately following the shooting. But police say it’s not clear if the man or cars were involved in the incident, but the man is considered a person of interest at this time.

Authorities are seeking a man described as black, in his 20s, and wearing a long-sleeve white sweatshirt, dark sweatpants and a dark cap. The cars are thought to be a white 1990s Honda Accord and a 2010 Chrysler 300.

Police urge anyone with information about this incident to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-8477.

— Staff report

