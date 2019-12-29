1 Dead in Mt. Hope Shooting, Police Seek Suspect

Share This Article:

One person was shot to death Sunday in the Mt. Hope neighborhood, police said.

The shooting happened at 2:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Raven Street, according to San Diego police.

The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times. The person was later was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

No suspect description was released.

— City News Service

