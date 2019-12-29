Hundreds Without Power After Car Hits Utility Pole in Serra Mesa

Share This Article:

A car hit a power pole Sunday in Serra Mesa causing a power outage affecting SDG&E customers in Mission Valley, Kearny Mesa and Tierrasanta, police said.

The accident happened shortly after noon on Murray Ridge Road and Chalar Street. The driver was not injured, police said.

SDG&E workers were on the scene to repair the damaged power pole and restoration of power was estimated to be completed by 5:30 p.m.

About 318 customers were affected by the outage, according to SDG&E.

— City News Service

