Driver Injured After Rolling Car into Center Divider on SR 163

Posted by on in | Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
163 roll-over crash
A woman lost control of her car, rolling it into the center divider on State Route 163 early Sunday, Dec. 29. Photo via OnSceneTV.

A woman was hospitalized following an early morning roll-over crash on State Route 163 in Kearny Mesa.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

According to a report from OnSceneTV, the single-car accident happened about 4:25 a.m. Sunday on southbound 163 just before State Route 52.

Apparently, the woman failed to negotiate a curve in the road and her car went off the highway, striking the guardrail and overturning in the center divider.

The vehicle was extensively damaged in the roll over, and firefighters had to extricate the driver from the wreak.

The woman was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital for treatment. The extent of her injuries was not disclosed.

According to OnSceneTV, driving under the influence is suspected.

— Staff report

Driver Injured After Rolling Car into Center Divider on SR 163 was last modified: December 29th, 2019 by Christine Huard

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss