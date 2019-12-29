Driver Injured After Rolling Car into Center Divider on SR 163

Share This Article:

A woman was hospitalized following an early morning roll-over crash on State Route 163 in Kearny Mesa.

According to a report from OnSceneTV, the single-car accident happened about 4:25 a.m. Sunday on southbound 163 just before State Route 52.

Apparently, the woman failed to negotiate a curve in the road and her car went off the highway, striking the guardrail and overturning in the center divider.

The vehicle was extensively damaged in the roll over, and firefighters had to extricate the driver from the wreak.

The woman was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital for treatment. The extent of her injuries was not disclosed.

According to OnSceneTV, driving under the influence is suspected.

— Staff report

