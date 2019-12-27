Share This Article:

A man was shot to death by his stepfather when he threatened his mother with a knife in Encinitas, authorities said Friday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The shooting occurred in the early morning on Monday at a home in the 1200 block of Greenlake Drive, San Diego County sheriff’s Lt. Michael Blevins said.

Medics took Robert Dean, 59, to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, Blevins said.

Barbara Miller, 80, called the sheriff’s department to report being threatened by her adult son, Blevins said.

The stepfather, identified as William Miller, 74, “armed himself with a gun and shot the son,” Blevins said.

Barbara Miller did not suffer any injuries. Detectives questioned William Miller, Blevins said.

– City News Service

Investigators Find Elderly Man Shot, Killed Stepson to Stop Attack on Mother was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: