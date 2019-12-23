Sheriff Reports Early Morning Shooting at Encinitas HOme

Sheriff's vehicle
A San Diego Sheriff’s vehicle. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A person was shot Monday morning at a home in Encinitas, but authorities have released only limited details.

The shooting was reported shortly before 5:45 a.m. at a home in the 1200 block of Greenlake Drive, San Diego County Sheriff‘s Lt. Nancy Blanco said.

Deputies responded to the scene and found a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, Blanco said.

The condition and gender of the victim — who was hospitalized — were not immediately available, the lieutenant said.

No suspect description was revealed.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation.

— City News Service

December 23rd, 2019

